Lucknow to have new cancer hospital with modern facilities: Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 26 (ANI): Directing to expedite Smart City project in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that the state capital is going to have a new cancer hospital with all modern facilities.



He announced that the Union Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the new cancer

hospital and a fly-over in Lucknow shortly in the presence of the public representatives.



The Chief Minister issued such directions while reviewing the development projects of Lucknow division comprising Lucknow, Hardoi, Lakhimpur Kheri, Raebareli, Sitapur and Unnao through video conferencing. The Deputy Chief Minister Dr Dinesh Sharma and Jal Shakti Minister Mahendra Singh along with all the public representatives of the division were present in the meeting.

Interacting with them, Adityanath received direct feedback about the development works in their respective constituencies. He expressed the commitment of his government towards bringing the Tharu tribe of

Lakhimpur into the mainstream of society.

He said that the sewerage and drinking water schemes should be implemented after preparing a proper action plan. He reiterated the resolve of providing pure drinking water to the people of this state. "The action plan is in the process to provide clean water in the areas where the fluoride and arsenic contamination is common," he said.



Stressing on the efforts taken by the state government to combat COVID-19, he said: "The COVID situation still requires all precautions and protective measures in place. Testing should be done on war-footing as well as contact tracing and door-to-door survey process."

"One-third of the total COVID tests per day should be conducted through RT-PCR and the rest by Rapid Antigen method. The COVID positivity rate should be kept lower than 4 percent and death rate below one per cent," he said.





The Chief Minister also asked to take up enforcement exercise to check observance of social distancing and use of masks norms actively. Create micro-containment zones as and where required.

Asserting that the effective surveillance system and contact tracing can save many lives from COVID, the Chief Minister said the mass awareness at every level is necessary till the vaccine comes in the

market.



Putting emphasis on maintaining the timeline of all the projects, he pointed out that the utilisation certificate should be furnished after physical verification of the project at the earliest. "To achieve timely completion of the projects but at the same time there should not be any compromise with the quality of work."



The Chief Minister laid stress on the hundred per cent Geo-tagging of toilets constructed under

PM Awas Yojana, CM Awas Yojana or Swacch Bharat Mission. He said that the paddy purchase

centres are being opened from October 1,2020. "The arrangements in view of the COVID-19 should

be made accordingly and ensure that purchase prices should not be less than Minimum Support

Price (MSP)," he directed.



He said the proposals for Village Secretariat should be sent after identifying the land without any delay, adding that the foundation laying of these should be done at the hands of public representatives who should be taken into confidence in all the development works. (ANI)

