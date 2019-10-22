Visuals of trees painted with colours in Gomti Nagar, Lucknow.
Lucknow: Trees painted with colours as part of beautification drive

ANI | Updated: Oct 22, 2019 06:41 IST

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): In a unique initiative, trees in Gomti Nagar's Rajiv Gandhi ward are being painted with different colours as part of the beautification drive.
Councillor Arun Tiwari, who is the main brain behind the drive, says that the ward ranked third in the Cleanliness Survey 2019, which inspired him to do more to bag the first position.
"Rajiv Gandhi 2nd ward came third in the Cleanliness Survey 2019 and bagged the first position in Lucknow. We decided to do something more to achieve the first position. We sat with local people and decided that trees should be painted and there should be street art showcasing the culture of Lucknow. We are working on people's suggestions on street art," he told ANI.
Artists also drew cartoon character, yoga poses and social messages like 'Save Trees'.
Tiwari also stated that the colours that are being used won't cause any harm to trees and the drive their lives.
"We got to know that if we inject pest control on trees then their lives can be increased. There will be no harm to trees. Trees got a new lease of life. We are using money from the Councillor Fund. We are planning to develop the 115-metre area and Gol Chauraha (intersection point) as a model," he said.
Some walls in the area have also been painted with street art showcasing the culture of Lucknow.
Contractor Girendra Singh who is doing the beautification work says that he is getting a good response from the people about this drive.
"We started the work on October 5. Initially, we cleaned the trees. All work is being done under directions of Councillor Arun Tiwari. No harm has been inflicted to trees in the process. The paint will not hurt trees. This beautification is spreading the message of cleanliness," he said.
Singh said they are also developing a selfie point for the people to click pictures.
A local resident Ashwani Bajpai lauded this initiative and said that authorities should replicate it across the city.
"This initiative is good and people like it. This work should be carried out in other parts of Lucknow as well," he said. (ANI)

