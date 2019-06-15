Lucknow: Two men die while cleaning 40 feet deep sewer

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 15 (ANI): Two men died after allegedly inhaling poisonous gas while cleaning an approximately 40 feet deep sewer located near DP Bora petrol pump in Chinhat locality of Faizabad on Saturday.

The two men had reportedly entered the sewers through a manhole with a contractor and three other people at around 12 in the noon.

Attempts by the personnel of the police and Fire Department to save them failed.

The bodies were recovered by a local swimmer -- Monu Kashyap -- who used a rope to get down in the sewer line and get the two bodies out.

Sachin Kumar Singh, Inspector of the Chinhat police station, said the people with whom the two victims had descended into the sewers are being searched for and an investigation has been started. (ANI)

