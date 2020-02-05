Lucknow University asks RTI applicant proof of citizenship

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 5 (ANI): Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC), the Lucknow University has asked an RTI applicant to furnish proof of his Indian citizenship before it parts with the information sought by him.

The RTI applicant, Aalok Chanitya, had sought information regarding the university's recruitment process.

"On December 17, 2019, I had filed an RTI seeking information from Lucknow University regarding their recruitment. On January 1, 2020, I received a letter from the university which said that the information will only be given once you show your Indian citizenship," Chanitya said.

"The time when the country is fighting over the Citizenship Act, the university has asked for proof of my citizenship," he added.

Chanitya has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad over the matter.

"I have now written to the Prime Minister and the Law Minister requesting them to look into the matter," he said.



Slamming the university for twisting the laws, Chanitya said, "Does the Lucknow University have the right to amend the laws of RTI? I have been associated with the university for a major part of my life. They have not only insulted me but also the law." (ANI)