Lucknow: Vehicle carrying 29 passengers falls into canal; 7 children missing

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 20 (ANI): A vehicle carrying around 29 passengers fell in Indira canal in Nagram, Lucknow on Thursday morning.

Around 22 people have been rescued so far, while seven children are missing.

"A vehicle carrying around 29 people fell into the canal, around 22 people have been rescued so far, 7 children are still missing. Rescue operations by NDRF and local divers underway," said SK Bhagat, IG Range Lucknow.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the incident and directed the SSP and the SDRF to make all possible efforts for search and rescue of the persons who have drowned.

The rescue operation is currently underway. (ANI)

