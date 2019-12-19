Lucknow: Vehicles set ablaze in Hasanganj during protest against

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 19 (ANI): Vehicles were set ablaze and a police post was vandalised in the Khadra area during a protest against the newly-amended citizenship law here on Thursday.

Scores of protestors which gathered in the area to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 indulged into violent clashes with police.

Several vehicles were set ablaze, other public properties were also damaged in the area during the protest.

Protests have intensified in several parts of the country after the Parliament gave the nod to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which became an Act after getting assent from President Ram Nath Kovind.

Section-144 has been imposed in various parts of the state in view of the prevailing law and order situation.

The Act grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

