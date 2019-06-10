Lucknow woman accuses cop of sexual exploitation

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 10 (ANI): A woman here on Monday alleged that a police constable sexually exploited her for more than one and half years on the pretext of marriage.

After taking advantage of her for over a year, she alleged, the cop identified as Rohit Yadav, refused to marry her saying that his parents did not agree to their relationship.

"He started calling me and said that he loved me and wanted to marry me. We talked for around a month, afterwards he started visiting my house. One day he took me to a temple and put sindoor on my forehead and we started living together. He promised to talk to his parents about the marriage but later said his parents were not ready for it," the victim said.

She claimed to have sent pleas to several authorities including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath but to no avail. The victim alleged that she was turned away by the police who suggested her to settle the matter instead.

On Sunday, Yadav barged into her house located in Hariom Nagar area in an inebriated condition and threatened her to take back all the applications, else he would kill her.

She locked the accused in a room and called up the police who took him away.

The police, however, said that the two were living together for over a year and were now planning to solemnise their relationship.

Aliganj CO Swantra Singh said, "Our investigation so far shows that they have been living together for one and a half years. It has been found that the woman has accused the constable after differences emerged between them. Now they are ready to tie the knot."

However, since the case is related to a woman, the police will investigate the matter and take necessary action. (ANI)

