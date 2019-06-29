Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Kumar
Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Kumar

Lucknow: Woman shot dead by unknown assailant

ANI | Updated: Jun 29, 2019 10:45 IST

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 29 (ANI): A woman was shot dead by an unknown assailant in Garhi village near Gudamba Police Station here.
The deceased has been identified as Prema Devi, who was shot dead on Friday night.
"As soon as we got the information, our team along with the district authorities reached the spot. The shooter has not been identified yet" Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Kumar told ANI.
The woman was shot in the head and immediately rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared brought dead by the doctors.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 11:33 IST

U'khand: Over 1,000 monkeys sterilised to curb menace

Haldwani (Uttarakhand) [India], June 29 (ANI): Over 1,000 monkeys were sterilised at Ranibagh Wildlife Transit Rescue Centre of Nainital Forest Department, to curb monkey menace in the region.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 11:33 IST

2017 Alwar lynching: Victim Pehlu Khan, sons charged for smuggling cattle

Alwar (Rajasthan) [India], June 29 (ANI): Rajasthan Police filed a charge sheet for cow smuggling against Pehlu Khan, who was allegedly lynched in 2017 by a mob of "gau rakshaks" in Alwar for transporting cattle, and his two sons.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 11:33 IST

Former EAM Susham Swaraj moves out of official residence

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Saturday informed that she has moved out of her official residence in Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 11:04 IST

Undergoing treatment; political opponents, media cooking up...

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who is facing backlash over his absence during the monsoon session of Bihar Assembly, said he is undergoing treatment for ligament and ACL injury, adding that political opponents and a section of the media are "cooking up spicy stories" rega

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 11:04 IST

Maharasthra CM expresses condolences to Pune wall collapse...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 29 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed his condolences to families of those who lost their lives due to the wall collapse in Pune on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 10:45 IST

Bijapur encounter: Chhattisgarh CM pays tribute to slain CRPF jawans

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 29 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel paid tributes to the three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who lost their lives in an encounter with Naxals in Bijapur on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 10:28 IST

46-year-old man electrocuted in Thane

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], June 29 (ANI): A 46-year-old man was electrocuted to death after the branch of a tree which hit an electric cable fell on him on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 10:26 IST

Jharkhand: Over 70 guests admitted to hospital after consuming...

Dumka (Jharkhand) [India], June 29 (ANI): Over 70 people were admitted to a hospital after they consumed lizard-infected food at a marriage ceremony in Chandan Pahari village here.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 10:10 IST

Man stabs girl, slits his own throat over 'love affair' in Mangaluru

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 29 (ANI): A young man stabbed a girl and attempted to kill himself in what police suspect to be a love affair, in Deralakatte area of Mangaluru in Karnataka on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 10:05 IST

UP Health Min inspects medical services, takes note of discrepancies

Azamgarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 29 (ANI): Health Minister Sidharth Nath Singh on Friday inspected the functioning of medical services in the state and took note of discrepancies in the Health Department.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 10:05 IST

Mumbai: Woman killed by brother-in-law after fight over water

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 29 (ANI): Several parts of the country are facing severe water crisis with small towns and villages having no access to potable water. People are fighting amongst themselves to get their share. One such bizarre incident took place in Mumbai where a woman was killed b

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 09:44 IST

UP: Doctor thrashed in Kasganj, patient's family allege he was drunk

Kasganj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 29 (ANI): A doctor at a Community Health Centre here was beaten up by family members of a patient who alleged that the doctor was drunk while attending their relative on Friday.

Read More
iocl