Lucknow woman who jumped off building identified as former Coast Guard official

ANI | Updated: Jul 15, 2019 00:53 IST

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 15 (ANI): The woman who allegedly committed suicide by jumping from her apartment in Lucknow on Saturday has been identified as former Coast Guard Official Sneha Katyat.
Lucknow Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kalanidhi Naithani had earlier said Sneha was allegedly raped as her clothes were torn.
According to Naithani, Sneha, who lived with a young man, had died due to a head injury after she jumped off the building.
"A probe in the matter is underway. As per prima facie, she died from a head injury she sustained. According to her family, she had recently taken voluntary retirement," he added.
After an initial probe, it was found that the deceased resigned from the post of Coast Guard Official before her marriage with Arvind Kumar Singh, a pilot with Jet Airways.
30-year-old Sneha was living with her brother-in-law, his wife and their children in flat number 201 number of PGI celebrity apartment in the city while her husband Arvind Kumar Singh was on duty.
After examination the CCTV installed in the apartment, Sneha was seen standing in the balcony and walking on the terrace.
Meanwhile, police has recorded the statements of family members, other relatives and security guard of the apartment.
Her body was sent for post mortem, Naithani said.
Further investigation in the matter is underway with angles of suicide, murder or any other conspiracy hatched against her. (ANI)

