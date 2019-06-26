Lucknow youth thrashes father to death, absconding

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 26 (ANI): A startling incident has come to the fore in Lucknow, wherein a youth allegedly thrashed his 65-year-old father to death with a stick over a family feud.

In the incident which took place on Tuesday night, Ramkishan, residing in Mohanlal Ganj area of Lucknow, had a quarrel with his father Babulal over a personal matter. Things took a turn for the worse when Ramkishan picked up a stick and started beating his father with it.

As per an FIR that was lodged in Mohanlal Ganj police station, "Ramkishan was verbally fighting with the victim, Babulal, over some personal family matter. After a while, it turned violent and the son hit his father with a stick on his head. Babulal started bleeding and ultimately died."

Police said Ramkishan is absconding, but assured that he will be nabbed soon.

A similar incident was reported in Jankipuram area in the city, where another youth stabbed his father to death.

In the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, Taj Mohammad's son allegedly stabbed him with a knife while he was asleep.

Police said an FIR has been registered in Janakipuram police station.

"The investigation is underway and we are trying to locate the missing son," the police added. (ANI)

