Lucknow's Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoo set to reopen from June 9, tickets to be booked online

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 6 (ANI): Preparations for reopening of the Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoo have started here in Lucknow amid the lockdown in accordance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Centre.

The government has permitted the zoo to reopen from June 8 but as it is closed on Mondays, it will reopen on Tuesday, i.e., June 9, said the zoo director, RK Singh on Saturday.

It will be ensured that social distancing norms are followed in the zoo, Singh told ANI, and added, "Visitors can only get their tickets online on our website so that the crowding of people at one spot is avoided."

For the visitors, the zoo will be opened thrice a day between 8.30 am-10.30 am, 11.30 am-1.30 pm and 3.00 pm-5.00 pm.

During these visiting hours, a maximum of 500 people will be allowed to visit the zoo premises. In the intervals, the main areas like water points and railings will be sanitized.

"We will keep the aquarium, nocturnal house, canteen and food court closed for now," added Singh.

"The visitors can only enter the zoo after they are found healthy in the thermal screening. Following that, they'll be sent for sanitization of hands and feet. The entry of children below 10 years of age and adults above 65 years is prohibited to control the COVID-19 pandemic," he further said. (ANI)

