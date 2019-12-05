Ludhiana: Akali Dal protests after police detain their party worker

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Dec 4 (ANI): The Shiromani Akali Dal leaders on Wednesday staged a protest after the police detained their party worker here.

Speaking to media persons, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rupinder Kaur Bhatti, said: "We have started a drive against eve-teasing in front of girls' colleges. We check and verify suspicious men under this campaign."

"Akali Dal is opposing this routine checking," she added.

Meanwhile, the supporters of Akali Dal raised slogans and staged a sit-in protest in Ludhiana. (ANI)

