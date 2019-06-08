People drinking water to counter heatwaves in Ludhiana, Punjab on Saturday. Photo/ANI
People drinking water to counter heatwaves in Ludhiana, Punjab on Saturday. Photo/ANI

Ludhiana battles heat wave as mercury touches 42 degree Celsius

ANI | Updated: Jun 08, 2019 14:32 IST

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], June 8 (ANI): Scorching heat wave conditions continues to affect most parts of north India and Punjab's Ludhiana is no exception as the mercury here touched 42 degree Celsius on Saturday.
To battle with the high temperature and heat wave conditions, people here are seen covering their heads and faces while stepping out. They also consumed cool drinks and water provided by locals free of cost. There is a tremendous rise in the sale of earthen pots this summer.
"For the past one week, there is so much heat. Some people have provided for water to commuters which is a big relief," a man told ANI.
Another commuter said, "The heatwave has made life difficult, everybody should drink plenty of water while going out in this scorching heat."
Earlier on June 2, the minimum and maximum temperatures in Ludhiana hovered at 28 degree Celsius and 44 degree Celsius, respectively. The Indian Metereological Department (IMD) had then issued a "red alert" for Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab and Delhi. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 15:51 IST

Twinkle murder case: Aligarh Bar Association decides not to...

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 8 (ANI): The local Bar Association on Saturday said that no advocate would appear for the accused in the minor girl's murder case in the court.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 15:38 IST

Goa: Airport operations suspended after fire incident

Dabolim (Goa) [India], June 8 (ANI): Flight operation at Goa's Dabolim International Airport have been temporarily suspended after a fuel tank attached to a MiG-29k aircraft fell on the runway while taking off on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 15:34 IST

DG-level talks between India, Bangladesh to be held on June 11

New Delhi [India], June 08 (ANI): The chief of Border Security Force Rajni Kant Misra will embark on a four-day visit to Bangladesh on June 11.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 15:21 IST

382 officers join Indian Army after Passing Out Parade at IMA

Dehradun (Uttarakhand)[India] Jun 8 (ANI): A total of 459 cadets, including some from friendly countries, passed out of the Indian Medical Academy (IMA) after a colourful and impressive Passing Out Parade at the Indian here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 15:16 IST

Southwest monsoon hits Kerala today

Thiruvananthapuram, [India], June 8 (ANI): After a week's delay the Southwest monsoon has hit Kerala coast today.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 15:13 IST

Total 4 arrested in Aligarh minor murder case, including wife of...

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 8 (ANI): In the gut-wrenching murder case of a 2.5-year-old girl, police claimed to have arrested total of 4 people including main accused Zahid's wife. The police is yet to file the charge-sheet in the case.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 15:09 IST

Army veteran released from detention center in Guwahati

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 8 (ANI): Former Army officer and Kargil War veteran Mohammed Sanaullah was on Saturday released from a detention center in Guwahati.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 15:05 IST

25 MLAs take oath as ministers in Jagan's Cabinet

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 8 (ANI): Twenty-five legislators were sworn-in as ministers in the cabinet of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Saturday, nine days after he took over as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 14:59 IST

Rajnath Singh pays tribute to Uttarakhand FM Prakash Pant

Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India], June 8 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday paid tributes to Uttarakhand Finance Finister Prakash Pant, who died on Wednesday after battling cancer.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 14:45 IST

Coast guard detains Indonesian vessel off Gujarat Coast

Dwarka (Gujarat) [India], June 8 (ANI): An Indonesian vessel with Iranian crew off the Dwarka coast has been detained by the Indian Coast Guard on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 14:44 IST

Husband, wife brutally murdered in UP's Prayagraj

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 8 (ANI): In a horrifying incident, a man and his wife were brutally murdered by unidentified persons in Sarai Lal Khatun village of Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 14:38 IST

In a first, Railways offer massage services on board in 39 trains

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): In a first, the Indian Railways on Saturday announced massage services for passengers on board running trains.

Read More
iocl