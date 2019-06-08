Ludhiana battles heat wave as mercury touches 42 degree Celsius

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], June 8 (ANI): Scorching heat wave conditions continues to affect most parts of north India and Punjab's Ludhiana is no exception as the mercury here touched 42 degree Celsius on Saturday.

To battle with the high temperature and heat wave conditions, people here are seen covering their heads and faces while stepping out. They also consumed cool drinks and water provided by locals free of cost. There is a tremendous rise in the sale of earthen pots this summer.

"For the past one week, there is so much heat. Some people have provided for water to commuters which is a big relief," a man told ANI.

Another commuter said, "The heatwave has made life difficult, everybody should drink plenty of water while going out in this scorching heat."

Earlier on June 2, the minimum and maximum temperatures in Ludhiana hovered at 28 degree Celsius and 44 degree Celsius, respectively. The Indian Metereological Department (IMD) had then issued a "red alert" for Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab and Delhi. (ANI)

