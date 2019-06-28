Ludhiana Central Jail clash: Attempt to murder case registered against 20 prisoners

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], June 28 (ANI): Police on Friday registered a case against 20 inmates of the Central Jail under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in connection with the clash between the cops and the prisoners.

A clash had broken out between the police and the prisoners in the Central Jail following a prisoner's death on Thursday.

"The prisoner's death caused outrage among the jail inmates," said Deputy Commissioner Pradeep Agarwal.

"The situation was controlled by the authorities within two hours. Some prisoners and policemen including jail's DSP had sustained injuries in the clash," he added.

During the violence, the prisoners threw stones at the cops, which they had collected from a construction site within the jail premises.

Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the outbreak of violence in the Central Jail.

Four prisoners, who tried to escape during the clash, were apprehended and brought back by the police. (ANI)

