Ludhiana City Centre case: Punjab CM gets clean chit, says truth has prevailed

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): A court here on Wednesday rejected charges against Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh in the Ludhiana City Centre case.

"Our plea has been accepted and the charges against us have been rejected. We have faced this case for 13 years. The matter has today been decided finally in our favour," said Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh after getting the clean chit in the case.

"Charges levied against us were rejected. Since the first day we had confidence in the judiciary. We knew that this case was a false case," added Chief Minister Singh.

Singh also took to Twitter to write: "Truth has prevailed, with the court dismissing blatantly false and politically motivated charges against me and others accused in Ludhiana City Centre case. We had full faith in the law, and our stand has been vindicated. I thank Wahe Guruji for this victory against victimisation."

In August 2017, Captain Amarinder Singh and all other 30 accused had been given a clean chit by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau in the matter. The state vigilance bureau had registered an FIR in the case in March 2007. (ANI)

