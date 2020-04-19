Ludhiana DC tests negative for COVID-19, goes into self-quarantine

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], April 19 (ANI): Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Pradeep Aggarwal has decided to voluntarily home-quarantine himself even after being tested negative for COVID-19, said State Special Chief Secretary, KBS Sidhu on Saturday.

Aggarwal is asymptomatic and he will perform his official duties.

"I have just spoken to Pradeep Aggarwal DC, Ludhiana. He has just taken a decision to voluntarily home-quarantine himself, even though he had tested negative in the Rapid Test yesterday. He is asymptomatic and will be attending to his official duties," Sidhu tweeted.

He further informed that 57 out of 58 samples for COVID-19 tested negative on Saturday. One sample was invalid and shall be re-sampled on Sunday.

As per the Union Health Ministry, Punjab has 202 corona cases, of which 27 have cured and discharged and 13 succumbed to the infection. (ANI)

