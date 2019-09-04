Ludhiana: Devotion turns sweet as a 20 Kg Chocolate Ganpati shows up

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India] Sept 04 (ANI): Following the recent developments in an eco-friendly observance of the ongoing festival, another episode of a chocolate Ganpati idol showed up.

Adorned with the golden coating as jewelry, this chocolate Ganpati is catching eyeballs in Ludhiana.

Prachi Bajaj, the bakery owner said, "We were driven by our sheer devotion in making this idol. It took us 3-4 days to make it. The idol will be immersed in the milk and then we will distribute it to the poor children after the visarjan ceremony."

The idol weighing 20 kg was prepared using Denmark chocolate and to restrain the same from melting, it has been kept in an air-conditioned room.

"The best thing about this idol is that it does not create any pollution as compared to other Ganesha idols and it will be used to feed the poor kids in the vicinity", she added. (ANI)

