Ludhiana DM allows restaurants, eateries to open up for home delivery from 7 am to 7 pm

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], May 8 (ANI): While providing relief to the residents, the district administration has allowed the restaurants and other eateries to open up for home delivery.

However, the takeaway and dining facility would not be allowed, and these relaxations will not be given in hot spots areas and containment zones.

"Restaurants, eateries, ice cream shops, sweet shops and juice shops in the district are allowed to open from 7am to 7pm only for home delivery," said District Magistrate (DM) Ludhiana, Pradeep Kumar Agrawal.

The DM order reads: "Now I, Pradeep Kumar Agrawal, IAS, District Magistrate Ludhiana in the exercise of powers conceited upon me under section 144 of CrPC 1973 allow certain relaxations in curfew."

Although, no special permission will be required for the home delivery of the food, yet the delivery person would have to comply with the guidelines issued by the Punjab government.

"The deliverable food item should be packed hygienically; delivery/transport vehicles shall be cleaned and sanitized regularly; zero contact delivery while delivering food to the guest and contact with common touchpoints such as doorbell should be avoided; face mask/Gloves are mandatory for all delivery workers," the copy of the order reads.

DM Agrawal also stated that all concerned would have to follow the COVID-19 management guidelines issued by the state government and anyone found violating the guidelines will be punished.

"Anyone found violating the COVID-19 guidelines will be liable for strict action under the provision of Disaster Management Act, 2005 and the Indian Penal Code, 1860," the order further reads.

So far, a total of 3818 samples has been taken in the district. Out of the total samples, 125 is from district Ludhiana and 20 from other districts have been found positive for COVID-19.

Only one positive case was reported in Ludhiana today and two persons got cured of the illness. (ANI)

