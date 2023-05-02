Ludhiana gas leak: NGT constitutes committee, directs Rs 20 lakh compensation

New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Tuesday constituted an eight-member fact-finding joint committee on the Ludhiana Gas leak case where 11 people including three minors died recently.

NGT took suo moto cognizance on the basis of media reports in regard to the Ludhiana Gas leak case

The bench headed by Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel on Tuesday said, in the meanwhile, the District Magistrate, Ludhiana may ensure payment of compensation of Rs 20 lakhs each to the heirs of 11 persons who have died, deducting the amounts, if any, already paid within one month, NGT directed.

"We constitute an eight-member fact-finding joint Committee to be headed by Chairman, Punjab State PCB. Other members of the Committee will be the Regional Director (North), CPCB, Industrial Toxicology Research Centre (ITRC), Lucknow, nominee of Director, PGI Chandigarh, the nominee of NDRF, State PCB, District Magistrate, Ludhiana and Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana", the NGT said.

The Tribunal has dealt with incidents of deaths and injuries on account of violation of environmental norms by State and private entities in the recent past and held that in such cases victims are normally entitled to compensation at the rate of Rs 20 lakhs in case of death and at varying rates in case of injuries depending upon the extent of injuries, said the Tribunal.



On Monday, a gas leak incident occurred in Giaspura of Ludhiana district, Punjab, which killed 11 people including three minors.

The incident sparked fear amongst the residents of the area following which many of them shut the doors and windows of their homes, isolating themselves to avoid the possible chances of infection, the officials said.

"A total of 11 persons were killed. This included 5 females, 6 males including 2 children," according to officials.

SDM Swati Tiwana who was present on the spot said that the gas level is being checked continuously. "Apart from this, factories are also being inspected by the Punjab Pollution Control Board. We are also scanning the CCTV footage," she said.

"Out of 11 people who died, five were members of a family," she added.

The National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) investigating the Ludhiana cas leak case on Monday said the release of hydrogen sulphide gas was the "possible reason" that caused the incident.

"This accident happened due to the leak of hydrogen sulphide gas. However, the exact cause behind the leak needs to be investigated," NDRF Assistant Commandant DL Jakhar said. (ANI)

