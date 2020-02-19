Ludhiana hit and run case: Relatives of deceased student protests outside school

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Feb 19 (ANI): The relatives of Vidith, the two-and-a-half-year-old schoolboy who died on Tuesday in a road accident in front of his school, on Wednesday protested outside the school here and blocked the road demanding the arrest of school officials and driver.

This accident occurred outside Ludhiana's Saraswati Modern High School when a speeding car rammed him as the boy came out after the school got over.

Ravi Srivastava, the father of the child, told ANI: "The school administration is responsible for this incident. No security guard was present after school got over, due to which my son became the victim of this incident. Police have also failed to arrest the driver of the vehicle who crushed the child."

Srivastava is demanding the arrest of the school principal, the security guard and the driver of the vehicle.

"If the police fail in arresting the accused, then we will not cremate the body of Vidith. I will commit suicide and administration will be responsible for this," he added.

Iqbal Singh, in-charge of Kailash Chowki Police Station said: "We have registered the complaint and the driver's house is being raided but the driver is absconding from his house. The driver will be arrested soon." (ANI)

