Ludhiana: One dead, another injured in firing following altercation

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): One person died while another was injured in an incident of firing that took place following an altercation here at a birthday party early on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Manjeet Singh, who passed away soon after being shot. The injured, Sumit Saini, who was shot in his leg is undergoing treatment and is out of danger.

Police arrested the prime accused, Jaswinder Singh Bindi, and has also recovered the weapon of offence. Four to five shots were reportedly fired from it.

According to police, the incident took place at about 12-12.30 am at a birthday party thrown by one Parminder Singh.

"A shootout incident was reported last night at a birthday party following an altercation. During the argument, one of the persons took out his weapon and started firing. Manjeet Singh, a person who was invited into the party with his family, was shot and died later," said DCP, SPS Dhindsa.

"Another person Sumit Saini was injured after being shot in the leg. He is undergoing treatment, and out of danger," the DCP added.

"The main accused was arrested by the police and the weapon has been recovered. The accused has three cases against him," the personnel said.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

