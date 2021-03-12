Ludhiana: Police commissioner issues orders to bolster law and order situation

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], March 11 (ANI): Ludhiana Police Commissioner Rakesh Agrawal on Thursday issued various ban orders for the maintenance of law and order in the jurisdiction of the police commisssionerate.

"In the first order, Agrawal said that it has been observed that some hotels, restaurants, dhabas, liquor shops remain open till late at night and anti-social elements create law and order issues. He ordered that all the liquor shops will not stay open after 11 pm and hotels/restaurants/dhabas must be closed by 11.30 pm," read an official statement.

Agrawal also prohibited music at high volume during live shows by the singers who usually promote alcohol and drugs through songs. Further, he ordered the owners of beer bars to keep ID card or Aadhar card or other proofs of every entrant in the bars besides installing CCTV cameras in the premises of the bars.



The Police Commissioner also ordered owners of all fuel stations, LPG agencies, marriage palaces, and malls to install CCTV cameras in their premises for the security and safety of the valuables.

"He also prohibited the bursting of firecrackers during marriages and other events on the roads openly which may disturb the law and order situation," the statement added.

Furthermore, he directed that security staff must be deputed at all ATM kiosks falling in the jurisdiction commissionerate police from 8 pm to 6 am and none of ATM must operate without any guard.

He also banned the loudspeakers at high-volume and ordered all marriage palaces, religious places and organisers of all social events to follow all prescribed parameters. (ANI)

