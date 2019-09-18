Police Commissioner Rakesh Aggarwal speaking to ANI in Ludhiana
Police Commissioner Rakesh Aggarwal speaking to ANI in Ludhiana

Ludhiana: Police directs bars and restaurants to close by 11:30 PM

ANI | Updated: Sep 18, 2019 07:08 IST

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Police Commissioner Rakesh Aggarwal has directed the owners of the restaurants, dhabas and bars to close down their shutters by 11:30 pm in Ludhiana.
In a meeting conducted on Monday, Aggarwal gave instructions to bar and restaurant owners not to serve hookah. He asked the mall authorities to expand the security check so that nobody can enter the premises with any weapon.
Apart from this, the eateries have been asked to keep a record of the people coming there.
However, hotel and restaurant owners have pointed out the problem in implementing it, asserting that they are ready to help.
According to the sources, during the meeting, the hotel owners have put up their problems. They said the decision comes at a time when the government is working towards making the city a smart city.
It was decided that a delegation will meet Cabinet Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu soon and will take up the issue with the government.
The decision was taken in wake of the death of a Congress leader, who was killed in a firing during a party at the Pavilion Mall on Friday night. The incident raised questions on the working style of the police.
"This order is not to affect anyone's work. Keeping in view the safety of the people, such steps are being taken," police said.
So far the police have taken action against 7 hotel and restaurant owners who violated this order and has filed FIR under Section 188.
The police commissioner has said that the police teams will do further checking and take strict actions against the violators. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 08:26 IST

Centre lifts ban on purchase of new cars by govt departments

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): The auto sector is set to get a boost as Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government has lifted the ban on the purchase of new cars for its departments.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 07:32 IST

Gujarat: Police launches probe after locals thrash, parade...

Dahod (Gujarat) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): A tribal man and woman were thrashed by locals of Moli village in Dahod district for allegedly being involved in an extramarital affair, police said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 06:47 IST

Case filed against Bilaspur man for giving triple talaq to wife

Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): A case has been registered against a man for allegedly giving triple talaq to his wife in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district on Tuesday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 06:23 IST

Work moving in right direction, confident of meeting deadline:...

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Tuesday said the government was confident of meeting Kartarpur corridor deadline and the work on the same is moving in the right direction.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 06:16 IST

2,000 transgenders excluded from Assam NRC list, plea filed in SC

Guwahati (Assam) [India] Sept 18 (ANI): A petition has been filled in the apex court seeking its direction in the issue of around 2,000 transgenders being excluded from the list of National Register of Citizens (NRC) of Assam.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 06:11 IST

Man held with gold worth Rs 32 lakh at Chennai airport

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Customs officials arrested a man and seized gold worth Rs 32 lakh from his possession at Chennai International airport on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 05:53 IST

All sentiments should be considered and respected on Ram Temple...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 18 (ANI): BJP's ally Republican Party of India (RPI) chief Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday said that all sentiments should be considered and respected on the Ram Temple issue.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 05:37 IST

TDP criticises govt. for imposing section-144 in Narasaraopet

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sep 18 (ANI): TDP senior leader and former finance minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Tuesday criticised the Andhra Pradesh government for imposing Section 144 in Narasarao Peta town, where the final rites of Kodela Sivaprasada Rao, former speaker of the Andhra Prad

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 05:36 IST

Amritsar: 13.72 kg heroin seized near Indo-Pak border

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Punjab Police on Tuesday seized 13.72kg heroin from a village near the India-Pakistan border.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 04:59 IST

PM Modi should hold 'Howdy, Modi!' like events in India instead...

New Delhi [India], Sep 18 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Tuesday stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should organise 'Howdy Modi!' like events in rural areas of country instead of holding 'external extravaganzas' so that people can share with him 'what they are facing'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 04:04 IST

Class 11 student thrashed by seniors in Odisha's Sambalpur, FIR lodged

Sambalpur (Odisha) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): A class 11 student of a private residential college in Sambalpur was allegedly thrashed by four seniors on September 14, police said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 04:02 IST

Narayan Rane reiterates decision to join BJP

Sindhudurg (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Ahead of Assembly polls, former Maharashtra chief minister Narayan Rane on Tuesday stated that he would soon be joining the BJP and also merge his Maharashtra Swabhiman Party with them.

Read More
iocl