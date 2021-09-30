Ludhiana Police orders probe into incident where 2 people tried to stop Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's carcade

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], September 29 (ANI): Ludhiana Police on Wednesday initiated a probe into an incident where two people allegedly tried to stop Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's carcade near the venue where he addressed the industrialists today.

In an official press note issued by the police, it said, "Arvind Kejriwal visited Ludhiana on September 29, to interact with the industrialists in Park Plaza Hotel. Security arrangements were made under the command of JCP rank officer with other officers and sufficient force."



As per the police, it has come to the notice that when the VIP was about to enter the venue, two people tried to stop the carcade to express their displeasure. "Immediately reacting to this, the local police and CPT team removed the intruders and ensured smooth movement of VIP," it said.

Upon this, Ludhiana Commissioner of Police directed JCP headquarters to look into the matter so that facts can be brought on record and necessary action be taken.

Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

