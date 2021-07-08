Ludhiana residents express concern over fuel price hike

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], July 8 (ANI): Several people in Ludhiana on Thursday raised their concern about the rising fuel prices in the country.

"Fuel prices are rising every day. Government should think about public. Our criticism does not affect the government. We can only request them to give us some respite from soaring fuel prices," Rakesh, a city dweller told ANI.

"It's very hard to manage the daily needs and education of our children just because of hiking price, many people have lost their jobs because of this pandemic," said a local.

"Distressed by the rising prices, today the general public is facing hardship, said another resident.



Fuel prices continue to soar across India and touched a record high in the national capital as petrol price is retailing at Rs 100.56 per litre and diesel at Rs 89.62 per litre on Thursday.

As compared to Wednesday, petrol has become costlier by 35 paise per litre and diesel by 9 paise per litre.

Other states have also witnessed an increase in the prices of petrol and diesel. Rates have been increased across the country and differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax.

The price of petrol was increased by Rs 39 paise per litre and diesel by 15 paise per litre in Kolkata.

In Kolkata, petrol is now being sold at Rs 100.62 per litre and diesel prices and diesel at Rs 92.65 a litre today.(ANI)

