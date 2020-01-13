Ludhiana school teacher dies of bullet injury

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Jan 13 (ANI): A school teacher, 45, died after getting shot here on Monday.

According to police, the victim died of bullet wounds at her house.

The victim used to teach at a private school in Gulmohar Nagar area of Khanna city.

Police are yet to determine if it was a suicide or a murder.

An investigation is underway. (ANI)

