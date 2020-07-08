Ludhiana: Two sisters held in drug smuggling case

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], July 8 (ANI): Two sisters were arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) in Ludhiana on Wednesday in an alleged drug smuggling case. Police said the duo had 1.2 kilograms of heroin when they were caught.

The two women have been identified as 37-year-old Kiran and Suman, who is 45.

A preliminary investigation into their backgrounds revealed that both their husbands are currently lodged in a jail for offenses committed under narcotics act.

The police received a tip-off about the two women, following which they were arrested.

"The two were arrested while carrying the drugs on a two-wheeler. People from Delhi would supply the drugs to the two women. They would then sell them in small quantities in the city and nearby towns," said Gurcharan Singh, the Sub Inspector of the STF.

The STF members have registered a case in Mohali. Further investigation is underway to locate people who are involved in the drug net. (ANI)

