Ludhiana wakes up in heavy fog as minimum temperature drops to 3 degree Celsius

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], December 18 (ANI): As temperatures continue to fall in Northern India, people in Ludhiana woke up to heavy fog making the temperatures drop to 3 degree Celsius, on Friday.

The Local Weather Report published by India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that the maximum temperature recorded today was 16 degree Celsius and the minimum dipped to three degree Celsius.

The report also mentioned that 'fog/mist in the morning and mainly clear sky later' can be witnessed.





Tejinder Singh, a parent said, "I dropped my kids to school today morning. It is very cold today. Very foggy too."

Narinder, another local said, "It is very cold today. We are warming our hands near the fire. It is getting difficult to run our tea stalls due to cold weather."

Sashi Bhushan, a gardener out for work, said, "I am a gardener. I cycle to reach my work place in such cold. It is foggy today. I cannot afford to buy gloves. Despite such weather, we have to work." (ANI)

