Luggage compartment of Malabar Express catches fire in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 17 (ANI): The luggage compartment of Mangalapuram- bound Malabar Express caught fire near Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram district on Sunday morning.



As per the official information, no injuries or casualties have been reported yet.

Passengers spotted the fire timely and informed the guards and stopped the train by pulling the chain. The train is currently stationed near Edava village in Kollam, where the efforts to douse the fire are underway.

Further information awaited. (ANI)

