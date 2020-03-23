Lukewarm response to Covid-19 lockdown in Tamil Nadu, Sec 144 from tomorrow

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Mar 23 (ANI): People in various parts of Tamil Nadu could be seen back in routine on Monday after the Janta Curfew ended on Sunday. However, the state will impose Section 144, prohibiting assemby of more than four people, beginning tomorrow.

Earlier, the state government had extended the curfew till 5 am on March 23 in a measure to curb the virus from spreading.

The state reported its seventh Covid-19 case on Sunday after a traveler from Spain tested positive for the disease.

The patient is undergoing treatment in isolation, said the state Minister for Health and Family Welfare, C Vijayabaskar.

According to the latest data by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 396 people have been confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases. (ANI)

