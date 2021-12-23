Lungs harvested in Gujarat's Ahmedabad travels to Delhi via air, two green corridors

New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): Lungs harvested from a brain-dead patient in Ahmedabad was on Wednesday transported to Delhi for life-saving transplant surgery. The organ was transported covering a distance of 950 kms in 3 hours via air and two green corridors.

A green corridor was created between the Civil Hospital and the airport at Ahmedabad, and then between the airport in the national capital and the Super Speciality Hospital in Delhi.

The recipient was a 54-year-old man from Meerut, who has been suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The donor was a 44-year-old man from Ahmedabad who was declared brain dead after a brain haemorrhage.



Given the criticality of an early transplant for success, a safe passage was facilitated by authorities. This ensured the retrieved lungs to be transplanted within the critical eight-hour chest to chest period.

"The harvested lungs were flown down to Delhi in clockwork precision. The patient had COPD and he urgently required a lung transplant. We welcome this decision by the donor family to have stepped forward and agreed to donate several vital organs which will provide a new lease of life to critically ill patients," Dr Rahul Chandola, Associate Director, Adult CTVS, Heart & Lung Transplant Specialist, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket said.

Dr Chandola said, "We remain indebted to the family of the donor who decided to serve critical patients even in their time of loss. Organ donation can save so many precious lives and I really hope that everyone embraces this cause. We would also like to thank all authorities concerned like NOTTO, Gujarat Police and Delhi Police for taking swift action and making this possible." (ANI)

