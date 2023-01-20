"Luxembourg PM told me he is Modi bhakt": Maharashtra CM

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 20 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has revealed that Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel has told him in Davos during the WEF that he is a "Modi bhakt" (fan of PM Narendra Modi).

Shinde, who recently returned from the World Economic Forum meet in Davos, on Thursday recalled his encounter with the European leader and said that Luxembourg PM Xavier Bettel clicked a picture with him and asked the Maharashtra Chief Minister to show it to PM Modi.

Shinde's remarks came at an event in which the Prime Minister was also present on the stage and launched several developmental projects in Mumbai.

"Luxembourg PM met me (in Davos) and told me that he is a Modi bhakt. He clicked a photo with me and said to show it to PM Modi. I met many people from Germany and Saudi Arabia and they asked me if I am with PM Modi. I said 'I am his man' only," Shinde said.

Calling PM Modi's popularity a matter of pride for the country, the Maharashtra Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister is also popular abroad.

"I'm pleased to say that his popularity is not just in India, but also in Davos. It is our pride. I was happy that the name of our Prime Minister is on the lips of prominent people of the world," he said.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated, dedicated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development initiatives in Mumbai.

The Prime Minister also initiated the transfer of approved loans of over one lakh beneficiaries under PM SVAnidhi Yojana.

The projects include dedicating to the nation Mumbai Metro Rail Lines 2A and 7, laying the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and seven sewage treatment plants, inaugurating 20 Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana, and starting road concretization project for around 400 kilometers of roads in Mumbai.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that the projects will play a major role in making Mumbai a better metropolitan and congratulated the beneficiaries and Mumbaikars.

"This is the first time since independence that India has the courage to turn its dreams into reality", the Prime Minister recalled the previous period in India where only poverty was discussed and getting aid from the world was the only option.

He also highlighted that this is the first instance when the world is showing faith in the resolve of India. The Prime Minister said that as Indians are eagerly awaiting a developed India, the same optimism for India can be seen in the world.

"This positivity, said the Prime Minister, is because of the belief that India is putting its capabilities to good use. Today India is full of unprecedented confidence. Drawing inspiration from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the spirit of 'Suraj' and 'Swaraj' is strongly evident in the double-engine government," the Prime Minister said.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Kohsyari, Shine, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Narayan Rane, Union Ministers of State, Members of Parliament and Ministers of Maharashtra Government among others were present on occasion. (ANI)