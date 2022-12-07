LWE situation on inter-state borders discussed at coordination meeting

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], December 7 (ANI): An inter-state and inter-agency coordination meeting on Left Wing Extremism was held on Tuesday in the Intelligence Directorate in Bhubaneswar.

According to Sunil Kumar Bansal, Director General of Police (DGP), Odisha, senior Police Officers of Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Intelligence Bureau, Border Security Force (BSF) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) participated in the meeting.



Issues relating to the prevailing LWE situation in the inter-State borders of Odisha and Chhattisgarh, sharing of intelligence, deployment of security forces at strategic locations, inter-State coordination and inter-State anti-LWE operations were discussed in the meeting.

The progress made with regard to the decisions taken in the last meeting at Raipur, Chhattisgarh in July 2022 and at Intelligence Bureau Headquarters in August 2022 was also discussed.

It was stressed that all concerned agencies will work with more synergy to combat the LWE menace in a more proactive and effective manner. (ANI)

