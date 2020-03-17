Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 17 (ANI): M Gopal Reddy, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Madhya Pradesh Chief Secretary's office, has been appointed as the Chief Secretary of the state.
He will replace SR Mohanty, who is retiring on March 31.
Reddy is a 1985-batch IAS officer. (ANI)
M Gopal Reddy appointed as Chief Secretary of MP
ANI | Updated: Mar 17, 2020 04:27 IST
