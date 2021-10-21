M777 howitzers, Bofors augment Indian firepower along India-China border

Tawang (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], October 20 (ANI): India has deployed its latest M-777 Ultra-Light Howitzers along with the battle-proven Bofors artillery guns at Tawang sector near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to tackle any threat from the Chinese side in the Eastern sector.

The force has also deployed the upgraded version of the L-70 anti-aircraft guns at high-altitude locations along the LAC.

The upgraded vintage L-70 air defense guns have enhanced target acquisition and automatic target tracking capabilities under all weather conditions with high-resolution electro-optical sensors.

Interacting with reporters, Captain Sariya Abbasi said, "The guns can bring down all unmanned aerial vehicles, unmanned combat aerial vehicles, attack helicopters and modern aircraft. The gun has enhanced target acquisition and automatic target tracking capability under all weather conditions with high-resolution electro-optical sensors comprising a daylight television camera, a thermal imaging camera, and a laser range finder."

To boost its battle preparedness, the Indian army is undergoing P190 program which makes the soldier undergo tough physical and mental training along with drills on a daily basis.



The 'integrated defended locality' is a specialised unit comprising various arms of the Army including infantry, air defence, and artillery.

Captain Abassi further said, "The gun is also equipped with a Muzzle Velocity Radar for enhancing the accuracy of fire. The gun has the ability to be integrated with tactical and fire control radars which give it more flexibility in its deployment."

L70 guns were produced by the Swedish defence firm Bofors AB in the 1950s. However, later India began the procurement and possessed over 1,000 units in the 1960s. They were upgraded by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL).

Notably, the Indian Army has also increased the deployment of air assets, including unmanned aircraft, in the Arunachal Pradesh sector along the border with China.

The Army recently deployed its aviation brigade in the Arunachal Pradesh sector after acquiring unmanned aircraft 'Heron I', chopper ''ALH Dhruv' and weaponised attack helicopter 'Rudra'. (ANI)