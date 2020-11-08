Machil encounter: 3 terrorists killed, 3 security personnel lost their lives in J-K

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 8 (ANI): In a joint operation by Army and Border Security Force (BSF), security forces eliminated three terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Machil sector on Sunday, while two Indian soldiers were injured and three lost their lives in the line of action.

"At about 1.00 am, BSF patrol noticed suspicious movement near the Anti Infiltration Obstacle System (AIOS) (LoC Fence), about 3.5 kilometres from the LoC. A firefight ensued in which one terrorist was killed. Firefight stopped at 4 am," said an official release.

"Contact was re-established at 10.20 am when the heavy fire was drawn by own search parties approximately 1.5 kilometres from the LoC. In the ensuing firefight two more terrorists were killed," it continued.

The release further said that a total of three troops were killed in action during the operation, including constable Sudip Sarkar, and two more are injured.

"Injured soldiers have been evacuated," it added.

In the intervening night of November 7-8, an unidentified terrorist was neutralised, as the Army foiled an infiltration bid along Line of Control (LoC), defence spokesperson said on Sunday.

Defence spokesperson informed that the militants trying to infiltrate were intercepted by a patrol party of the Army and contact with them was established. In an exchange of firing, one militant was killed, said the spokesperson. An AK rifle and two bags were recovered from the site.

The operation is still in progress, and further details are awaited. (ANI)