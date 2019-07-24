Machines in Assam's Bongaigaon railway workshop submerged in floodwater

Bongaigaon (Assam) [India], July 24 (ANI): The flood situation aggravated in Bongaigaon on Wednesday as floodwaters entered the New Bongaigaon Carriage and Wagon workshop and railway colony, adding to the woes of locals.

Speaking to ANI, a railway staff said, "The machines have gotten submerged in water due to the flood situation here. The workers have been sent back from the workshop because of waterlogging."

"The railway administration should have taken measures to clean drains of the railway workshop and colony to avoid the impending floods," he added.

Continuous rains have triggered deluge in the region, disrupting normal life since weeks.

According to the State Disaster Management Authority, close to 50 people have lost their lives so far due to flood and related accidents.

Brahmaputra river at Neamatighat in Jorhat, Guwahati, Goalpara, and Dhubri; Dhansiri at Numaligarh in Golaghat and Kopili at Dharamtul in Nagaon are flowing at danger level in the state. (ANI)

