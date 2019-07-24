Carriage and Wagon workshop closed for two days because of flood waters. Photo/ANI
Carriage and Wagon workshop closed for two days because of flood waters. Photo/ANI

Machines in Assam's Bongaigaon railway workshop submerged in floodwater

ANI | Updated: Jul 24, 2019 13:44 IST

Bongaigaon (Assam) [India], July 24 (ANI): The flood situation aggravated in Bongaigaon on Wednesday as floodwaters entered the New Bongaigaon Carriage and Wagon workshop and railway colony, adding to the woes of locals.
Speaking to ANI, a railway staff said, "The machines have gotten submerged in water due to the flood situation here. The workers have been sent back from the workshop because of waterlogging."
"The railway administration should have taken measures to clean drains of the railway workshop and colony to avoid the impending floods," he added.
Continuous rains have triggered deluge in the region, disrupting normal life since weeks.
According to the State Disaster Management Authority, close to 50 people have lost their lives so far due to flood and related accidents.
Brahmaputra river at Neamatighat in Jorhat, Guwahati, Goalpara, and Dhubri; Dhansiri at Numaligarh in Golaghat and Kopili at Dharamtul in Nagaon are flowing at danger level in the state. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 14:29 IST

BSF organise five-kilometre run as part of week-long 'Kargil...

Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], July 24 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday organised a five-kilometre run as part of week-long 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' (Kargil Victory Day) celebrations.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 14:27 IST

Rahul, Congress behave like Imran Khan's cheerleaders: Giriraj Singh

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Amid the Opposition's uproar over US President Donald Trump's remark on Kashmir, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Wednesday said Rahul Gandhi and the Congress are behaving like "cheerleaders" of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 14:24 IST

Sonia Gandhi chairs meeting of RS lawmakers of Cong, Opposition

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Congress Parliamentary Party Chief Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday chaired a meeting of Rajya Sabha MPs of Congress and other opposition parties at the party office in the Parliament.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 14:21 IST

Illegal sand mining: SC seeks response from Centre, CBI and 5 states

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Centre, CBI and five states on a petition seeking investigation into alleged illegal sand mining.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 14:19 IST

Husband gave triple talaq over my habit of cleaning teeth with...

Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 24 (ANI): A woman on Wednesday claimed that her husband gave her triple talaq over her habit of cleaning her teeth with tobacco and not fulfilling his dowry demands.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 14:09 IST

Assets worth Rs 1.28 crore seized from business group in...

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said a search operation was conducted on a business group which led to the seizure of unaccounted jewellery and undisclosed cash of more than Rs 1.28 crore from the promoter of the group, in connection with the Jammu and Kas

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 14:03 IST

Four-storeyed building collapses in Delhi

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): A four-storeyed building collapsed in Delhi's Nabi Karim area in Sadar Bazar on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 14:02 IST

BJD's Sabitri Agarwalla leading in Patkura Assembly poll

Patkura (Odisha) [India], July 24 (ANI): Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate Sabitri Agarwalla, wife of deceased BJD leader Bed Prakash Agarwalla, is leading by 17,234 votes against BJP's Bijoy Mohapatra in Patkura Assembly election, where polling was held on July 20.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 13:58 IST

Centre running propaganda machinery to attack Opposition: TMC MP...

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Wednesday accused the Centre of "running a propaganda machinery" and using "troll army" to attack the Opposition which runs the risk of being labelled "anti-national.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 13:53 IST

Kargil Battle School trains soldiers on mountain warfare

Kargil (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 24 (ANI): Kargil Battle School in the Dras sector of Kargil district in Jammu and Kashmir provides pre-induction training to soldiers on mountain warfare.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 13:41 IST

Telangana: Engineering student brutally trashed by seniors

Khammam (Telangana) [India], July 24 (ANI): In a brazen act of brutality, an engineering student was allegedly thrashed by his seniors over his derogatory remarks on social media in Sathupally town of Khammam district.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 13:36 IST

MP government's situation much worse than Karnataka: Gopal Bhargava

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 24 (ANI): Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA Gopal Bhargava on Wednesday said that the situation of Madhya Pradesh government is much worse than that of Karnataka.

Read More
iocl