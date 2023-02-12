MACT claim of Rs 1.30 cr settled in National Lok Adalat

New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): A Motor Accident Claim Tribunal (MACT) claim of Rs 1.30 crore was settled at the first National Lok Adalat of this year, on Saturday.

Apart from this, a case related to an FIR registered in the year 1996 was also settled in the National Lok Adalat.

Overall 1,52,400 cases were settled and the settlement amount was Rs 3009.07 crore.

Apart from it, 48 Transgender, senior citizens and acid attack victims participated in the decision-making process as did associate members with judges at the National Lok Adalat.

The National Lok Adalat was organised in all 7 district courts, high court and tribunals. For national Lok Adalat, 318 benches were constituted in 7 district courts.

Engagement of Acid Attack Survivors in the decision-making process is one of Delhi State Legal Services Authority's (DSLSA) many gestures/initiatives to integrate Acid Attack Survivors into the mainstream and assist them in their rehabilitation.

Justice Siddharth Mridul visited the Saket Court Complex to personally oversee the arrangements for Lok Adalat.

He took a tour of the court complex and interacted with the Judicial Officers and other Associate Members presiding over some of the Lok Adalat benches.

Justice Mridul also spared his valuable time to felicitate the transgenders, acid attack victims and senior citizens, who had been deployed as associate members at Saket court complex.



He presented certificates of appreciation to them, inspiring them to overcome all odds and reach their goals. He commended them for their resilience.

Mukesh Kumar Gupta, member secretary, DSLSA, along with Special Secretary Sushant Changotra, Secretary (Litigation) Harshita Mishra and other Secretaries of the District Legal Services Authority personally supervised the working of the Lok Adalat Benches and took stock of other arrangements for the litigants.

Gupta said the Authority is committed to providing free and competent legal aid to all sections of society and, especially to the vulnerable and marginalised sections of society.

He added that the Authority will not wait for the persons to reach out to it, but will make all efforts to ensure that it reaches out to the needy in a timely and effective manner.

He said that this time, the number of acid attack survivors made associate members, had considerably increased as DSLSA had recently initiated a Project titled "Sparsh: Give Care, Not Scars: Ending Vitriolage: An Effort through Legal Awareness", through which it intended to reach out to colleges, schools and the community at large to spread awareness about the punitive measures against perpetrators of such crimes, rehabilitative measures for the victims and preventive measures to prevent the sale of acid.

Approximately 2,28,093 cases have been referred to the National Lok Adalat this time through district courts, which is the highest referral figure to date. These include 1,44,000 traffic challans; 9,525 traffic challans which were pending in Courts; 38,160 pending cases; and 35,958 pre-litigation cases. Of these, 1,51,072 cases have been disposed of for a total settlement amount of Rs. 272.96 crores. Significant success stories have also been reported from MACT matters, where 688 cases of MACT have settled for a cumulative settlement amount of Rs. 62.89 crore.

Also, 1,21,726 traffic challans were disposed of across Delhi for a cumulative settlement and fine amount of Rs 1.05 crores.

Lok Adalat Bench was also constituted at Delhi High Court where 33 cases were settled for a settlement amount was Rs 1.11 crore.

More such benches were also constituted at District Consumer Forums where 137 cases were settled for a cumulative amount of Rs 4.01 crore.

The benches were also constituted at Debt Recovery Tribunals where 245 cases were settled for an amount of Rs 2727.78 crore.

Lok Adalat Bench for electricity matters was also constituted at Permanent Lok Adalat where 913 cases were settled for a combined amount of Rs 3.20 crore. (ANI)

