Madan Kaushik highlights unemployment issue during Budget session in U'khand

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Mar 5 (ANI): BJP Minister Madan Kaushik on Thursday highlighted the issue of unemployment in Uttarakhand and presented Economic Survey for the year 2019-20 in the Vidhan Sabha budget session in Dehradun.

According to the report of the survey, youth from the age of 26 to 35 years are getting the maximum migration from all the districts of the state, in this age group 42 per cent youth are migrating.

"50 per cent of the people migrating from the state are migrating for employment, while 15 per cent of the youth are migrating for better education," the report said.

A total of 7 lakh 69 thousand 77 unemployed are registered in the Employment Exchanges of the state, out of which 86,721 unemployed have been registered in the year 2019-20. (ANI)

