Madarsa linked to terror activity demolished in Assam's Barpeta

Barpeta (Assam), August 29 (ANI): The Assam government on Monday demolished a Madarsa alleged to be involved in anti-national activities, after it was found to be on government land in the Barpeta area.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner said that the place is involved in anti-national activities and Jihadi outfits.

"This institution is involved in anti-national activities, Jihadi outfits. We immediately came to the spot, verified the property, and found it to be on government land and did not find the owner. So we decided to demolish it immediately," Lachit Kumar Das, Additional Deputy Commissioner said.



While addressing the issue, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the Madarsa management were not running the institution but were running a terrorist hub.

"This is the second Madrasa we evicted as they were not running as an institution but were running as a terrorist hub. I don't want to generalise, but we investigate and take appropriate action when a complaint of fundamentalism comes," Sarma said.

Assam Police have also arrested two more persons linked with Al-Qaeda Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) in the Barpeta district on Monday morning.

37 persons have been arrested so far in connection with AQIS-ABT in Assam. (ANI)

