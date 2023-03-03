Made in India "Neubio Bold" giving hearing gift to children

New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): Nearly 2.5 billion people worldwide - or 1 in 4 people - will be living with some degree of hearing loss by 2050, warns the World Health Organization's (WHO) first World Report on Hearing, said a press release.

On the steps of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "Make in India", Prof. J.M. Hans, Padmashree Awardee with experience of over 40 years in ENT, 25 years in Cochlear Implant and with over 3500 counts of Cochlear Implant Surgeries did the first indigenous Cochlear Implant of Neubio Bold in India, added the press release.

Making efforts to promote hearing health on this "World's Hearing Day" on March 3, 2023, Hans has organized community outreach programs, providing free hearing screenings and education to underserved communities and helping them with the "Gift of Hearing". He believes that everyone, regardless of their background or socioeconomic status, deserves access to quality hearing healthcare as "Hearing care for all".



JM Hans has done over 3500 such procedures and as a veteran, he has even been tirelessly working to promote hearing health and raise awareness about the impact of hearing loss on individuals and society as a whole.

Hans treated more than 30 children and families who were given the "Gift of Hearing" and were implanted with "Neubio Bold", the first and only made-in-India Cochlear Implant in which there is no electronic inside making it safe for users.

JM Hans took an initiative to treat poor people who have hearing loss and couldn't afford expensive cochlear implant surgery.

Neubio BOLD being an indigenous implant, the recurring cost for patients is reduced drastically which is a major challenge with other manufacturers. This makes the implant affordable and accessible for lot of patients who are advised for cochlear implant as a hearing solution. With Neubio BOLD patients can listen close to natural sound appreciating music and tonal languages as this implant provides electric analogue signals, said Dr. J M Hans.

Every family had heart-warming stories to share after the implant was activated. The happiest moment in a parent's life is when they hear their child say 'papa' & 'mama'. Our child has been using Neubio's implant for about 6 months and she is developing speech very well" said Himani's father. (ANI)

