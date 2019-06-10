Madhav, Abdullah, Lt Gen Dillion participate in Kheer Bhawani Mela in J-K

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 10 (ANI): BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, and Lt Gen KJS Dillon visited Kheer Bhawani temple here on Monday.

Kheer Bhawani Mela is organised here annually in which a large number of devotees including Kashmiri Hindus pray to Mata Kheer Bhawani.

Speaking to ANI, Madhav said, "This is a very auspicious occasion for Kashmiris and local Hindus. I have prayed that all Kashmiri Hindus come back here, and Kashmir lives in peace and harmony."

Talking about the Amarnath Yatra, he said: "This time too, the Yatra will be successful. The administration is busy in making all requisite preparations." The Amarnath Yatra is beginning from July 1.

Farooq Abdullah said: "Kheer Bhawani Mela is the festival of happiness. Our Hindu brothers have come here to celebrate the occasion. I hope they will come back and settle down here. In our country, all Hindus, Sikhs Christians, and Muslims should live in brotherhood."

Lt Gen KJS Dillon said: "Mata Kheer Bhavani, Amarnath Yatra, and Hazrat Bal shrine indicate Kashmiriyat. People belonging to different religions have lived in peace here. This is a festival of Kashmiriyat. I pray for peace and brotherhood here."

Commenting on the Amarnath Yatra Lt Gen Dillion said: "The holy pilgrimage will begin from July 1 and continue till August 15. Army, ITBP, J&K Police, CRPF, BSF and civil administration have taken all possible measures to ensure the Yatra remains safe." (ANI)

