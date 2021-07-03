Madhumita Balaji takes charge as president of Police Families Welfare Society

New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): Dr Madhumita Balaji took the charge as the president of the Police Families Welfare Society (PFWS) on Saturday.

As many as four new team leaders also joined PFWS and gave assurance to contribute their time and support to the organization.

Dr Madhumita emphasized on the need for welfare and urged every member of society to consider it as a necessity and not as an option.



She has also expressed her gratitude to the former PFWS presidents who have contributed in making society a successful organization and also hoped that they continue to shower their blessings, support and guidance to PFWS in the times to come.

She heartily welcomed the new members into the society and motivated them to work collectively towards securing the welfare of the families and personnel of Delhi Police in the backdrop of the ongoing COVID pandemic scenario.

On the occasion, all the members present in the meeting also observed two minutes of silence in honour of the 79 police personnel and 195 members of our police families who have lost their lives fighting with Covid-19.

Secretary of the society Asif Mohd Ali and other officials of the organization was present at the meeting. (ANI)

