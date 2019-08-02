Madhumita Hazarika Bhagat appointed India's next High Commissioner to Cyprus

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): IFS officer Madhumita Hazarika Bhagat was appointed as India's next High Commissioner to Cyprus on Friday, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Bhagat is presently a Joint Secretary in the MEA. She will be succeeding RK Raghavan, who was appointed to the post in 2017.

She is expected to take up the assignment shortly. (ANI)

