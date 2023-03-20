Madhya Pradesh: 26 injured after bus overturns in Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 20 (ANI): At least 26 people were injured as a Gujarat-bound bus overturned after falling off a culvert in the Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

The accident took place on late Saturday night.

According to police, the bus was on its way to Gujarat's Rajkot from Indore.



Speaking to ANI, one of the bus passengers said, "The bus overturned while going to Rajkot. We dont know the exact reason for the accident."

"The accident took place near Bhukhi Mata Temple, Ujjain. Many people are injured. Around 30-35 people were there in the bus," another passenger said.

"The accident occurred on Saturday night, in which 26 people are injured. No casualties have been reported. Minor injuries were reported," Dr BR Ratnagar told ANI.

The injured were rushed to the district hospital, police said.

The exact reason for the accident is yet to be ascertained and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

