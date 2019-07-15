Madhya Pradesh: 3-year-old boy went missing in Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 15 (ANI): A three-year-old boy went missing near his house in the Gehun Kheda area under Kolar police station limits in Bhopal on Sunday evening.

Devendra Meena, Uncle said, "Varun, the missing boy, went to the nearby shop in the evening to buy candy. But he neither reached the shop nor returned to the home, since then we are trying to find him but there is no sign of him. Somebody has taken him because how would he go somewhere on his own. The police department is also searching for him."

Anil Bajpayee, town inspector (TI), Kolar Police Station said, "A boy named Varun went missing from here in the evening. Nobody Knows much about the culprit who took him but the locals believe that a car passed from this area around the same time with high speed, so we are trying to trace the car. We are working on various angles and are trying to find out the reason behind his disappearance. The family has not received any call for ransom demand so far."

An FIR has been registered in the case.

The police investigation is underway. (ANI)

