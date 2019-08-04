Barwani (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Four people died while 10 others suffered injuries after a car collided with a bus in Niwali area of Madhya Pradesh's Barwani.
Reportedly, both the vehicles collided head-on.
Injured, including five grievously wounded, have been shifted to a nearby hospital.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Madhya Pradesh: 4 dead, 10 injured in bus, car collision
ANI | Updated: Aug 04, 2019 11:31 IST
