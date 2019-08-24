Madhya Pradesh: 4 held for illegally transporting cattle in Barwani

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Around 40 bulls were rescued and four people were arrested for illegally transporting cattle here, police said on Saturday.

The authorities have also seized five vehicles in which the bulls were being transported by the accused.

The police chased the accused and stopped them near Jamali-Sendhwa bypass. While the four persons were arrested, the fifth accused managed to flee, said Vishwajit Parihar, Sendhwa Rural Police Station Incharge while speaking to ANI.

The arrested persons were identified as Ajay Yadav, Hari Yadav, Dinesh Yadav and Amit.

The police is making efforts to nab the fifth accused Hemant Garg, who was driving the vehicle. A case has been registered against the accused under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

In the preliminary interrogation, it was found that the accused were taking the cattle to Maharashtra for slaughtering. (ANI)

