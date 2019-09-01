Madhya Pradesh: 4 injured in wall collapse in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sep 1 (ANI): In a tragic incident, four people were injured after a wall collapsed and fell on their house due to heavy rains in Moti Tabela area here on Sunday.

"Three girls and one boy were trapped under the debris after a wall collapsed and were immediately admitted to a hospital. The house was very old and had to collapse sooner or later," said SP Dishesh Agrawal.

According to the locals, due to incessant rain in the region for the past few days, a wall of a house collapsed on another, which in turn crashed on the house of the victims trapping four members of the family under the debris.

Locals rescued the family members and rushed them to a civil hospital nearby. (ANI)

