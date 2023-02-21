Madhya Pradesh: 40-year-old woman dies at Kubereshwar Dham, reason not yet known

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 21 (ANI): A 40-year-old woman suffering from kidney disease died at Kathavachak (storyteller) Pradeep Mishra's Kubereshwar Dham in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district on Monday, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Poonam Singh, who hails from Jhansi and had come to Kubereshwar Dham with her mother and sister to listen to the Katha (story) of Pandit Pradeep Mishra, Mandi police station in-charge ASI Dharam Singh Verma said.

On getting the information about the incident, a team of Mandi police reached the spot and started the investigation into the matter.

According to the ASI Verma, the female devotee who died was suffering from kidney disease. On Monday her health deteriorated and was taken to the hospital but after reaching the hospital she was declared dead by the doctors. After the post-mortem, the dead body was handed over to the relatives.

The reason behind her death is yet to be ascertained, Verma said.



Further investigation is underway.

Earlier on Thursday, a 50-year-old woman died allegedly after suffering a cardiac arrest at Kubereshwar Dham. The woman had come to Sehore to attend Rudraksh Mahotsav and Shiv Mahapuran Katha being organised at the Kubereshwar Dham.

Notably, a large number of devotees thronged to the Kubereshwar Dham for the Rudraksh Mahotsav and the Shiv Mahapuran Katha. A heavy traffic jam was seen around 10 kilometres on the Bhopal-Indore highway on Thursday.

Due to heavy traffic, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also cancelled his visit to the Kubereshwar Dham.

The situation became such that on one side of the road, queues of vehicles were seen while on the other side, there was a crowd of devotees. A large number of devotees were seen walking on foot on the road to reach the Dham.

The people who were stuck on the highway expressed their anger and blamed the administration and the government for the mismanagement. (ANI)

